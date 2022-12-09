Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg teen charged in man’s shooting on Young Street

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 3:26 pm
A 17-year-old male has been charged with aggravated assault after a 40-year-old man was shot at a home on Young Street Thursday. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old male has been charged with aggravated assault after a 40-year-old man was shot at a home on Young Street Thursday. File / Global News

A Winnipeg teen has been charged after a man was shot Thursday.

Police, including the tactical response team, were called to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Young Street around 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

Read more: Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates shooting west of Polo Park in Winnipeg

A 40-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police say an 18-year-old woman also at the home was not hurt.

A suspect, who remained at the scene, was arrested, although police say he falsely identified himself to officers.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday'
Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday

A long gun found in the home was also seized, police say.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was shot during a heated argument. They allege the suspect first shot at the 18-year-old woman but narrowly missed. They say the man was shot while trying to help the woman.

Read more: Winnipeg Boy, 14, charged following shooting on Monday

Investigators say the suspect and both victims were all previously known to each other.

A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

ShootingWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg shootingWinnipeg NewsYouth Crimeman shotTeen Arrested
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers