Winnipeg teen charged in man’s shooting on Young Street

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg teen has been charged after a man was shot Thursday.

Police, including the tactical response team, were called to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Young Street around 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

A 40-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police say an 18-year-old woman also at the home was not hurt.

A suspect, who remained at the scene, was arrested, although police say he falsely identified himself to officers.

0:58 Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday

A long gun found in the home was also seized, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was shot during a heated argument. They allege the suspect first shot at the 18-year-old woman but narrowly missed. They say the man was shot while trying to help the woman.

Investigators say the suspect and both victims were all previously known to each other.

A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.