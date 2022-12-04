Menu

Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates shooting west of Polo Park Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 12:29 pm
Officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3. View image in full screen
Officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3. Viewer submitted photo

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened west of Polo Park on Saturday evening.

Police say it occurred at 7:30 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop at Portage Avenue and Bourkelvale Drive.

During the stop, an officer discharged a firearm striking the man behind the wheel, police say.

Officers provided immediate emergency medical care. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is continuing the investigation.

CrimeShootingManitobaWinnipeg policeOfficer-Involved ShootingWPSIIU
