Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Point Douglas

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting' Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting
WATCH: At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police officers were involved in a shooting at a residence in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Officers attended a residence on Barber Street in order to execute a warrant and upon entering they found a man with a knife, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

At this point, one officer deployed a stun gun but the man was able to flee the residence.

Officers pursued on foot and found the man on Hallet Street.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police watchdog probes Winnipeg police shooting in Osborne Village

Verbal directions were given to the man to drop the knife and an officer subsequently shot him, said the IIU.

He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are being provided at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagwinnipeg tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagWPS tagIIU tagPoint Douglas tagIndependent Investigation Unit Of Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers