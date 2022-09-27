Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Point Douglas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Officers attended a residence on Barber Street in order to execute a warrant and upon entering they found a man with a knife, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

At this point, one officer deployed a stun gun but the man was able to flee the residence.

Officers pursued on foot and found the man on Hallet Street.

Verbal directions were given to the man to drop the knife and an officer subsequently shot him, said the IIU.

He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are being provided at this time.