Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Crime

Niagara Falls man charged with sexual assault after incident at Skylon Tower

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 9:17 am
Niagara police have charged a man for the sexual assault of a woman in the Skylon Tower on Boxing Day. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged a man for the sexual assault of a woman in the Skylon Tower on Boxing Day. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault inside a Niagara Falls attraction on Monday that sent a woman to hospital.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says the victim was exiting a bathroom at the Skylon Tower on Robinson Street when she was attacked from behind just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 26.

“The victim sustained minor physical injuries and was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital for treatment,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Toronto-area man facing charges for shooting in Fort Erie

“She has since been released from hospital and continues to recover at home.”

The accused, from Niagara Falls, was arrested Thursday at a residence in the area of Morrison Street and Homewood Avenue.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are still seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

