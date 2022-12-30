Toronto-area man facing charges for shooting in Fort Erie

See more sharing options

A North York man is facing multiple charges in connection with a late October shooting in Fort Erie, Ont., according to Niagara police.

Investigators accuse the 30-year-old of firing shots in a residential area just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the area of Village Creek Drive between Old Mill Road and Ott Road.

Aynla Mustafa Hassan is facing eight charges in all, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

He was arrested in Toronto on Thursday and makes his first court appearance Friday in St. Catharines.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, say police.