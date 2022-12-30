Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto-area man facing charges for shooting in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 8:41 am
Niagara police arrested a 30-year-old man connected with a Fort Erie shooting on Oct. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police arrested a 30-year-old man connected with a Fort Erie shooting on Oct. 25, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A North York man is facing multiple charges in connection with a late October shooting in Fort Erie, Ont., according to Niagara police.

Investigators accuse the 30-year-old of firing shots in a residential area just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the area of Village Creek Drive between Old Mill Road and Ott Road.

Read more: Body of police officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont., returning to his hometown

Aynla Mustafa Hassan is facing eight charges in all, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now
Trending Now

He was arrested in Toronto on Thursday and makes his first court appearance Friday in St. Catharines.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, say police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Storm recovery slow in Fort Erie'
Storm recovery slow in Fort Erie
Niagara Regional PoliceNorth YorkSt. CatharinesNiagara RegionFort Erieshooting in fort erieFort Erie Shootingold mill roadott roadvillage creek drive
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers