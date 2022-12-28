What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on New Year’s Day 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton and Niagara region will be saying goodbye to 2022 and ringing in the new year this weekend, and with those celebrations come plenty of closures for the first day of 2023.

If you’re hoping to knock off some errands or just get out to do something during the break, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices will be closed Monday, Jan 2. The city will resume services on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Licensing and bylaw services: The licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed through Monday, Jan 2. Services will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: There is no change to green bin, recycling and garbage collection the week of Jan. 2 through 6. Waste will be picked up on your regular collection day. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres will close early, at 3 p.m., on Dec. 31.

HSR bus: The HSR will offer free service on New Year’s Eve and operate on a limited service schedule between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

GO Transit: Trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for New Year’s Day.

ATS DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on New Year’s Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for New Year’s Day. ATS customer service will also be closed until Jan. 3.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed until Jan. 3.

Recreation centres: Most facilities will be closed on Jan. 1.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed New Year’s Day.

Art Gallery of Hamilton: Closed New Year’s Day.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed New Year’s Day.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed New Year’s Day.

Senior centres: Hours on Jan. 2 will vary depending on location.

Arenas: Closed on Jan. 1 with modified schedules on Jan. 2.

Animal services: The office and shelter will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed until Jan. 3.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed through Jan. 2, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry closed until Jan. 2, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times will vary on Jan. 1.

Halton provincial offences court: Closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Burlington Transit: Transit service will operate on a Sunday schedule for Jan. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed until Jan. 3.

Arenas: Bill Burgoyne Arena and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will be closed Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Farmers Market: The market is closed until Saturday, Jan. 7, when it will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: The aquatics centre will be closed Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Museum, Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities closed Jan. 1

Community Centres: Russell Avenue Community Centre will be open until 10:30 a.m. on Dec 31 and closed on Jan. 1. Port Weller Community Centre will be closed Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Transit: There is no charge for transit on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. amid extended service on New Year’s Eve, with the last buses leaving the terminal at 1:45 a.m. No service will be offered on Jan. 1. For more information on transit schedules, visit yourbus.com.

Shopping

Canada Post: There will be o collection or delivery of mail on Jan. 2. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed Jan. 1. There are some exceptions in Niagara Falls, including Sobeys on Portage Road, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Jan. 1, but not all. New Year’s Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed New Year’s Day. Exceptions for New Year’s Day include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Jan. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open New Year’s Day between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open New Year’s Day, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed on New Year’s Day, except the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive, which will be open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed New Year’s Day. There will be early closures at all locations on New Year’s Eve.

LCBO: All stores will be closed New Year’s Day, with early closures at all locations New Year’s Eve.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Some Niagara Falls attractions are closed during the winter months, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Wildplay Whirlpool Adventure Course, Niagara City Cruises and the White Water Walk.

Some, like the Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Power Station, will be open Jan. 1. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be open on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will have adjusted hours New Year’s Day.