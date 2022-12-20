Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 1:30 pm
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on September 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on September 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

Justin Bieber is upset that H&M is selling clothing featuring his likeness and lyrics, saying that the fast fashion giant didn’t ask for his approval to put his face on their clothes.

The Canadian pop star used his Instagram story to call out the retailer on Monday, calling the clothing “trash.”

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber wrote, encouraging his 270 million followers to avoid purchasing it.

https://globalnews.ca/news/9361571/king-charles-banknote-bill-canada/ View image in full screen
Justin Bieber says fashion giant H&M didn’t ask for his approval to use his face and lyrics on their clothing. @justinbieber / Instagram

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” he wrote in another slide. “All without my permission and approval.”

Clothes in the Hennes & Mauritz AB collection include T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s face, branding and lyrics, reports Bloomberg.

A representative for H&M disputed Bieber’s claims, telling CNN “as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

However, H&M said separately that it had removed the Bieber-related products from sale and they no longer appeared available in its online stores.

Bieber had previously partnered with the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, allowing them to sell merchandise from his 2017 Purpose tour, as well as a follow-up collection in the same year.

It’s not the first time the brand’s faced backlash from a Canadian music celebrity. In 2018 Toronto’s The Weeknd said he would no longer work with H&M after they used a photo on their website of a young Black boy wearing a hoodie that said “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Justin BieberentertainmentH&Mjustin bieber clothesjustin bieber clothing H&Mjustin bieber H&Mjustin bieber H&M clothesjustin bieber H&M merchandise
