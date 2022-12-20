‘Mr. Plow’, ‘Plowy McPlowface’ options as Hamilton opens voting in effort to name 10 snowplows

See more sharing options

The City of Hamilton’s transportation operations and maintenance team opened voting to residents Tuesday for its first annual “Name The Plow” initiative.

Staff are now looking to residents to choose one of 20 monikers which will adorn the exterior of 10 plows in service.

“Thank you Hamilton for the thousands of submissions that came in during our survey earlier in December,” the city said in a statement.

The 20 names, which include Mr. Plow, CTRL-SALT-DELETE and Plowy McPlowface were selected by how frequently they were submitted by Hamiltonians.

Other potentials include Clearopathra, Spongebob Snowpants and The Big Leplowski.

Voting closes Jan. 8, with the 10 winning names to be revealed during the week of Jan. 9.

The city says it currently has 77 plows, 115 contracted plowing devices and 34 sidewalk plows to help clear approximately 6,500 km of roadway, 860 km of sidewalks, 240 km of on-street bike lanes and 2,365 bus stops across Hamilton.

Submissions have closed for the first annual Name the Plow Initiative, and we have to say that we’re truly impressed by the creativity! Now’s your chance to cast your vote from the short list and help us select the 10 winning names: https://t.co/GMqtpWrioj pic.twitter.com/oWOj9BNp2D — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 20, 2022