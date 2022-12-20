Menu

Canada

‘Mr. Plow’, ‘Plowy McPlowface’ options as Hamilton opens voting in effort to name 10 snowplows

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 8:38 pm
A City of Hamilton plow clearing snow from the MacNab bus terminal in January of 2022.
A City of Hamilton plow clearing snow from the MacNab bus terminal in January of 2022. CHML staff

The City of Hamilton’s transportation operations and maintenance team opened voting to residents Tuesday for its first annual “Name The Plow” initiative.

Staff are now looking to residents to choose one of 20 monikers which will adorn the exterior of 10 plows in service.

“Thank you Hamilton for the thousands of submissions that came in during our survey earlier in December,” the city said in a statement.

Read more: Impact of impending winter storm in Hamilton, Niagara Region ‘uncertain’

The 20 names, which include Mr. Plow, CTRL-SALT-DELETE and Plowy McPlowface were selected by how frequently they were submitted by Hamiltonians.

Other potentials include Clearopathra, Spongebob Snowpants and The Big Leplowski.

Story continues below advertisement

Voting closes Jan. 8, with the 10 winning names to be revealed during the week of Jan. 9.

The city says it currently has 77 plows, 115 contracted plowing devices and 34 sidewalk plows to help clear approximately 6,500 km of roadway, 860 km of sidewalks, 240 km of on-street bike lanes and 2,365 bus stops across Hamilton.

 

