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The New Brunswick government is bringing in a new set of ground rules for data centre projects, but critics question whether they go far enough.

The province released its policy Thursday.

Developers will have to prove their projects won’t burden ratepayers, will minimize environmental impacts, and will deliver measurable benefits to New Brunswickers. Developers will also have to consult with First Nations and formalize any commitments in binding agreements.

The policy would apply to projects already on the table, including the $6-billion AI data centre proposed for the Spruce Lake Industrial Park in the Lorneville area of Saint John.

“And at the end, it will be the community (that) will decide is it what we are looking for or not,” said Post-Secondary Education and Training Minister Jean-Claude D’Amours.

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2:07 Saint John, Lorneville residents protest data centre

But one advocate against data centres wonders if having a voice means having a veto, and if the community benefit requirements are binding.

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“But what happens when a community says no? Not clear. Does that actually stop the project?” said Nick Tsergas, founder of StopTheDataCentre.ca.

Then there’s the issue about pressure on the power grid.

“We know that there is some 950 megawatts of requests for data centres in New Brunswick. We don’t have that type of power available,” said Energy Minister René Legacy.

“The amendments we’re going to propose, should they be accepted by the Legislature, is that government will decide which projects go forward to NB Power — with all the benefits that provide to New Brunswickers — and then all the technical aspects will come around to make sure that the grid security is maintained and that power is always available on our grid for our customers.”

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Legacy says data centres using interruptible electricity must have back-up generation, allowing NB Power to prioritize homes during shortages.

But Tsergas warns higher grid costs could encourage private gas plants, like the one proposed for Spruce Lake in Saint John.

“What I don’t see are limits on a data centre’s size. Or an actual fulsome assessment of the environmental protections that should be associated with the electricity generating infrastructure,” said Tsergas.

Several other provinces have introduced or are in the process of adopting policies and frameworks governing data centres.

Just this week, Alberta tabled a bill that sets rules for major data centres and where they can be built.

British Columbia’s policy restricts the electrical capacity available for new data centre projects.

Not every province plans to bring in new rules.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has said the province’s existing industrial approval process is sufficient and the government won’t require the same environmental assessments for data centres that it needs for developments such as mines, quarries and energy generation projects.

2:11 Growing pushback against planned AI data centre in Nova Scotia

— with a file from The Canadian Press