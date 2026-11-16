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A proposed data centre in Saint John, N.B. could bring in tens of millions of dollars in property taxes annually, but while the potential windfall has the city’s mayor encouraged, it’s also begging the question of how realistic those projections are.

And there are concerns about what the city would have to give up in return if the controversial project goes ahead.

The study on the proposed Spruce Lake data centre was commissioned by Beacon Data Centers, the company behind the proposal alongside U.S.-based VoltaGrid.

The report estimates Saint John would receive $25 million annually in taxes and the province would receive $18 million each year.

“I was shocked to hear the number,” said Mayor Donna Reardon.

“And that’s just for the building, that’s without machinery and equipment, which is not taxable in the province of New Brunswick currently.”

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2:22 Community member concerned about data centre proposed on UNESCO geopark

Similar to some other jurisdictions, Reardon wants the province to consider taxing equipment at new industrial sites, while also letting cities keep all heavy-industry tax revenue.

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She says the money could repair aging pipes and roads, improve transit and parks and potentially even lower taxes for citizens.

Consultant David Campbell, who prepared the report, estimates a $1 billion taxable value for the nearly $6 billion project.

For the property tax assessment, he counted land, buildings and power infrastructure.

“There could be a variance by a few million dollars either way. It could end up being considerably higher or it could be slightly lower,” said Campbell, president of Jupia Consultants Inc.

“If somebody were to look at other data centres across the country they would see similar amounts.”

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Service New Brunswick, which officially assesses properties, tells Global News it considers land, building size, construction, age, condition, replacement costs and market values in its assessments.

Its methodology depends on the property, available evidence and information from the owner.

The mayor says property taxes are vital for a city.

“Every municipality in New Brunswick can only generate money through property tax,” she said.

But a group of citizens opposed to the data centre project says the environment and health implications attached to the project are too high a price to pay.

“Our community stance is that no dollar value can compensate for what our community is actually losing,” said Chris Watson, a member of Save Lorneville.

Watson questions the results of noise and air-quality testing for the development, which would use both NB Power and on-site natural gas generation.

The study also forecasts 210 permanent jobs, and up to 2,900 construction jobs at the peak of the project.

In an email to Global News, Beacon Data Centers says the projected benefits depend on regulatory approvals and construction and adds that the final property assessment and tax bill will be determined by authorities.