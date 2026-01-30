B.C. government launches selection process for AI, data centre projects to compete for power

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s government is launching a competitive selection process for artificial intelligence and data centre projects that would see companies fight over a set amount of power.

B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix said that companies that apply could gain access to a total of 400 megawatts of electricity over a two-year period.

“The new approach (prioritizes projects) that support long-term economic, environmental, community and data sovereignty benefits,” Dix told a news conference Friday.

He added the requirement does not apply to traditional industries like liquefied natural gas, forestry or mining.

The selection process will allow the government to manage high demand for electricity by limiting the power certain industries can access, he said.

Dix said the announcement is in response to climbing electricity rates in certain U.S. states, which some experts attribute to the power demand from new and planned data centres.

A competitive process awarding companies that offer the most economic and environmental benefits is the right path forward, Dix said.

“That shows that we’ve learned from other jurisdictions that have had an extremely negative economic effect,” he said.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said the new process will attract investment from AI and data centres and create tech jobs.

BC Hydro says demand for electricity in B.C. is set to increase by 15 per cent or more by 2030.

BC Hydro CEO Charlotte Mitha said, without a structured process, “we could easily be overwhelmed by the AI and data centre power-intensive requests that come in.”

“The competitive process gives emerging proponents a very fair and transparent path forward while allowing us to manage the demand responsibly,” she said Friday.

Dix acknowledged B.C. needs more power amid rising demand for electricity in the province.

The government put out calls for power in 2024 and 2025 in an effort to secure electricity purchase agreements.

It permanently banned new BC Hydro connections to the electricity grid for cryptocurrency mining, because “unchecked growth” in the sector was making it harder and more expensive to provide electricity to homes and other businesses.

Applications for the selection process are open until March 18, but projects that are already in development will proceed without having to apply.

The government said it expects to notify successful applicants in late summer or early fall.