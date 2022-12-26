Elderly man in life-threatening condition after east Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in east Toronto Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East after 2:30 p.m.

Toronto police said paramedics located the victim and took him to hospital.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they took an elderly man to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t have further information to provide, adding that they are in the early stages of an investigation.

STABBING:

Eglinton Av East + Markham Rd

2:37 pm

– Police responded to reports that a man was stabbed in the area@TorontoMedics located the victim and transported them to the hospital

– Unknown extent of injuries

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS43Div#GO2525117

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2022