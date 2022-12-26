Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Elderly man in life-threatening condition after east Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 4:11 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in east Toronto Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East after 2:30 p.m.

Read more: 2 people seriously injured after single-car crash on Hwy. 407

Toronto police said paramedics located the victim and took him to hospital.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they took an elderly man to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police didn’t have further information to provide, adding that they are in the early stages of an investigation.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingEast Toronto stabbingMarkham Road and Eglinton Avenue EastMarkham Road and Eglinton Avenue East stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers