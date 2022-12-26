Elderly man in life-threatening condition after east Toronto stabbing

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in east Toronto Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East after 2:30 p.m.
Read more: 2 people seriously injured after single-car crash on Hwy. 407
Read More
Toronto police said paramedics located the victim and took him to hospital.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they took an elderly man to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
-
Doorbell camera captures astonishing moment moose sheds both antlers
-
As recession fears grow for 2023, Trudeau warns: ‘It’s going to be a tough year’
Trending Now
Police didn’t have further information to provide, adding that they are in the early stages of an investigation.
Comments