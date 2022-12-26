Menu

Canada

2 people seriously injured after single-car crash on Hwy. 407

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 12:32 pm
The scene of the crash on Highway 407 overnight. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Highway 407 overnight. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Two people are seriously injured after a single-car crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan overnight.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes around Highway 400.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto trauma centre after head-on crash north of Barrie

Highway 407 was closed in the area for several hours as police investigated. The OPP said just before 11 a.m. that all lanes were being reopened.

Images posted online by the OPP show a severely damaged white vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

