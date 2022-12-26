2 people seriously injured after single-car crash on Hwy. 407

Two people are seriously injured after a single-car crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan overnight.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes around Highway 400.
Two occupants of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 407 was closed in the area for several hours as police investigated. The OPP said just before 11 a.m. that all lanes were being reopened.
Images posted online by the OPP show a severely damaged white vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
