Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain, ice pellets and more snow in forecast for much of southern B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 12:21 pm
Much of B.C.'s southern Interior remains under a weather warning of some sort.
Much of B.C.'s southern Interior remains under a weather warning of some sort. Courtesy: Environment Canada

Across the Southern Interior of B.C. it will be another day of extreme weather and, as such, Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and alerts pointing out that in many cases that travel by roads may be less than ideal.

A special weather statement is in place for the Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson due to a  wintery mix of conditions.

“A Pacific frontal system will bring a wintery mix of precipitation with a risk of freezing rain to the B.C. interior,” Environment Canada’s weather statement reads.

Read more: Rain, snow and winter storm warnings issued for southern B.C.

 

“Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain are expected this morning. For most regions, the risk of freezing rain will end by noon. However, for southeastern regions including Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie, the risk of freezing rain will persist this afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Boundary and West Kootenay areas, with total snowfall of nearly 15 to 20 centimetres expected before the snow changes to rain on Tuesday.

Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning for the South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, and Fraser Canyon. Also included is the southwest interior mountain passes, particularly east of Allison Pass and north of Coquihalla Summit will be less than ideal.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Severe winter weather ruins some Christmas plans'
Severe winter weather ruins some Christmas plans

“Another Pacific frontal system will continue to spread warmer, moist air into the southwest interior this morning while arctic air remains trapped at lower elevations,” Environment Canada said.

“Consequently, freezing rain is likely to occur resulting in some ice accretion.”

The national weather agency is warning that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brutal winter storm leaves many Americans in the cold and dark'
Brutal winter storm leaves many Americans in the cold and dark

 

 

 

OkanaganEnvironment CanadaB.C.southern interiorCoquihallaFernieBoston BarCoquihalla ConnectorBoundary and West Kootenay
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers