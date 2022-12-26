Freezing rain, ice pellets and more snow in forecast for much of southern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Across the Southern Interior of B.C. it will be another day of extreme weather and, as such, Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and alerts pointing out that in many cases that travel by roads may be less than ideal.

A special weather statement is in place for the Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson due to a wintery mix of conditions.

“A Pacific frontal system will bring a wintery mix of precipitation with a risk of freezing rain to the B.C. interior,” Environment Canada’s weather statement reads.

“Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain are expected this morning. For most regions, the risk of freezing rain will end by noon. However, for southeastern regions including Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie, the risk of freezing rain will persist this afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Boundary and West Kootenay areas, with total snowfall of nearly 15 to 20 centimetres expected before the snow changes to rain on Tuesday.

Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning for the South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, and Fraser Canyon. Also included is the southwest interior mountain passes, particularly east of Allison Pass and north of Coquihalla Summit will be less than ideal.

2:10 Severe winter weather ruins some Christmas plans

“Another Pacific frontal system will continue to spread warmer, moist air into the southwest interior this morning while arctic air remains trapped at lower elevations,” Environment Canada said.

“Consequently, freezing rain is likely to occur resulting in some ice accretion.”

The national weather agency is warning that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Story continues below advertisement