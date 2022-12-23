Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

SUV, semi collision leaves 1 dead near Sovereign, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 3:33 pm
Police tape View image in full screen
Police confirm one person is dead following a semi and a SUV collision near a small municipality southwest of Saskatoon. AP Photo/Matt Rourke/File

A collision between an SUV and a semi left one dead, police say.

The Rosetown RCMP responded to a report of the collision on Highway 15 near Sovereign, Sask., on Thursday at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Read more: Controlled burn causes collision near Marshall, Sask.

Police stated the collision left the highway closed for close to six hours while police investigated.

“Investigation determined a semi and an SUV collided,” police stated in a release.

“The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old male from Milden, SK, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 1 dead in Highway 6 collision north of Regina

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated the driver of the semi did not report injuries and they continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution in the area as the road may still be slippery after diesel from the semi spilled onto the road.

Sovereign is a small municipality located over 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders'
Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationFatal Collisionhighway collisionRosetown RCMPhighway investigationSovereign
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers