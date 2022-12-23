SUV, semi collision leaves 1 dead near Sovereign, Sask.

See more sharing options

A collision between an SUV and a semi left one dead, police say.

The Rosetown RCMP responded to a report of the collision on Highway 15 near Sovereign, Sask., on Thursday at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police stated the collision left the highway closed for close to six hours while police investigated.

“Investigation determined a semi and an SUV collided,” police stated in a release.

“The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old male from Milden, SK, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.”

Police stated the driver of the semi did not report injuries and they continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution in the area as the road may still be slippery after diesel from the semi spilled onto the road.

Sovereign is a small municipality located over 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.