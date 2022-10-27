Controlled burn causes collision near Marshall, Sask.

See more sharing options

Maidstone RCMP received a report of smoke causing zero visibility on Highway 16 near Marshall, SK. on Wednesday.

The smoke was a result of a controlled burn in the area.

Shortly after the initial call, a second call to RCMP reported a multiple motor-vehicle collision in the area of the controlled burn.

Officers responded immediately and located a four-vehicle collision involving three semis and a half-ton truck, which had all been westbound on Highway 16.

The 63-year-old driver of the half-ton was declared deceased on scene by EMS. An autopsy by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been ordered.

One of the semi occupants was transported to the hospital by EMS to receive medical assistance and was released.