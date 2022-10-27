Menu

Investigations

Controlled burn causes collision near Marshall, Sask.

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 5:54 pm
RCMP closed Highway 16 near Marshall, SK, Oct. 26 due to a collision involving three semis and a half ton truck. View image in full screen
RCMP closed Highway 16 near Marshall, SK, Oct. 26 due to a collision involving three semis and a half ton truck. Global News / File

Maidstone RCMP received a report of smoke causing zero visibility on Highway 16 near Marshall, SK. on Wednesday.

The smoke was a result of a controlled burn in the area.

Shortly after the initial call, a second call to RCMP reported a multiple motor-vehicle collision in the area of the controlled burn.

Officers responded immediately and located a four-vehicle collision involving three semis and a half-ton truck, which had all been westbound on Highway 16.

The 63-year-old driver of the half-ton was declared deceased on scene by EMS. An autopsy by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been ordered.

One of the semi occupants was transported to the hospital by EMS to receive medical assistance and was released.

