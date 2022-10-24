Travel advisories in effect across southern Saskatchewan as snow makes its debut

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen City saw it’s first snowfall of the season this Sunday, with snow covering a vast area of southern Saskatchewan.

Travel advisories were in effect on several Saskatchewan highways Monday. Saskatchewan Highway Hotline issued several alerts warning of icy, slippery conditions and road closures. View the website to find out about latest road closures and weather updates.

View image in full screen The red lines indicate road closures, yellow for winter conditions, white for travel not recommended. Saskatchewan government

As of 10 a.m., Sept. 24 Highway 1 from junction Highway 6 to Belle Plaine was closed and covered with ice, slush, snow with zero visibility according to the hotline. Highway 1 was also closed from Mortlach to Rush Lake and Rush Lake to Swift Current.

On Highway 2, Junction Highway 36 to 15 Wing Base Access was also closed with heavy snow and icy conditions. It was shut off all the way to Scout Lake.

On Highway 36, Crane Valley to Junction Highway 2 was closed off with zero visibility and heavy snow. Junction Highway 13 to Crane Valley was also closed for traffic.

Highway 39, Pense Grid to Junction to Highway 1 and Junction Hwy 6 to Pense Grid were closed as well.

Travel is not recommended on the Regina bypass due to wetness, which lead to freezing, slippery conditions.

The Saskatchewan highway hotline noted conditions can change rapidly and it urged travelers to be alert.

According to a release from Regina police Sunday, they received reports of a number of minor vehicle collisions and vehicles sliding off roads and into ditches within a few hours of the snow falling.

Police remind residents to slow down on roadways, allow for more stopping distance, give more room between vehicles and allow more travel time to your destination.

Cars were not the only thing affected by the snow, as howling winds damaged many yards and homes in the Hillsdale neighbourhood.

As for the weather going forward there were snowfall warnings for Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Canora, Kamsack, Preeceville, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House and Creighton.

Winter storm warnings were issued for Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota, Esterhazy, Yorkton and Melville.

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snow is expected still to fall Monday from Cumberland House to Creighton, with a further 5 cm of accumulation.

The public is asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.