First snowfall of the season hits Regina

It was only a matter of time — Regina is officially covered in snow.

After a warm fall with record-breaking temperatures across the province, the Queen City had its first taste of winter Sunday when residents woke to snow across the city.

Between five and 10 centimeters of snow have been reported across various southern Saskatchewan locations.

Shovels have been brought out of storage and brushes are back in vehicles after a long hiatus. And for those building a snowman, it might be made of half snow and half leaves.

For David Cohen on a trip to Regina from Florida, his first thought when it started snowing was: “Am I gonna be able to drive? How are my winter driving skills?”

Unfortunately, Regina police have seen other drivers succumb to the weather.

In a release from police Sunday, they said they received reports of a number of minor vehicle collisions and vehicles sliding off roads and into ditches all within a few hours of the snow falling.

Police are reminding residents to slow down on roadways, allow for more stopping distance, give more room between vehicles and allow more travel time to your destination.

Cars were not the only thing damaged by the snow, as howling winds damaged many yards and homes in the Hillsdale neighbourhood.

Andres Ibacache Valdes was home Sunday morning when a giant branch suddenly broke off an elm tree in their backyard.

“I heard a lot of wind last night, but I had no idea that it was so strong that it pushed down a tree, it was very surprising,” he said as heavy snow hit his face.

Environment Canada said the snowfall could continue overnight and into Monday morning before slowing down throughout the week.

