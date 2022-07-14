Menu

Canada

1 dead in Highway 6 collision north of Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 2:36 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Highway 6 was blocked for several hours Wednesday evening after a collision around 4:15 p.m. File / Global News

A 34-year-old man is dead after a collision north of Regina on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Around 4:15 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision on Highway 6 north of Regina.

Read more: Ball park study, free transit, and cab fare increase get go ahead at Regina city hall

Thirteen kilometres north of the city, a van travelling southbound and a semi hauling farm equipment travelling north collided, according to the RCMP.

Police say the 34-year-old driver of the van was confirmed dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the semi did not report any injuries to police.

Highway 6 is open and police are no longer on scene.

Southey RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist. Police say White Butte and Lumsden RCMP detachments and the Ministry of Highways assisted on scene by helping to redirect traffic around the collision area.

