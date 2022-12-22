Road crews actively monitoring dicey section of Highway 97 near Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

Following Tuesday’s heavy snowfall, drivers have reported dicey conditions along Highway 97 between Peachland, B.C., and Summerland.

One particular section above Antler Beach is being called the worst stretch of road on the highway. Thick ice and snow has created slick and washboard-like conditions in that area.

“That’s that is definitely the worst section of highway where the wind was coming off the lake,” said AIM Road contract manager, Kevin McDonnell.

“Unfortunately different parts of the highway are going to be worse than others because you have micro climates in different areas. That one there is, like I said the worst section along Highway 97 that we have. The rest of it I drove it all as well and it’s all it’s all pretty good, it’s just that one area there that the lake and the wind got us.”

AIM Roads says their crews are actively monitoring the area and have put down sand. However, it’s a bit of a waiting game until AIM can use other de-icing material.

“We can’t use the grader to get it off and the temperatures aren’t conducing to use salt or anything else right now,” said McDonnell.

“We’re just waiting a little bit for the temperatures to warm up a touch and then [crews will] hit it with the salt and the calcium there to try and melt it off.”

Last year, the ministry of transportation, which contracts AIM Roads to clear Highway 97, said performance expectations were not met.

According to McDonnell, there hasn’t been many changes made this year but crews have been working around the clock.

“We have the same crew and perimeters so not a big change, but yeah, no, it’s all hands on deck. They’re ready for the storm coming up starting tomorrow afternoon,” he added.

McDonnell went on to say that drivers should be prepared for quickly-changing weather conditions while on the highway.

“Just drive to winter conditions,” said McDonnell. “Be respectful of others around you and … slow down.”

Meanwhile, AIM says with more snow on the way, crews are prepared to work throughout the holiday weekend.