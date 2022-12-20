Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Travellers trying to leave Southern Interior stymied as snow continues to wreak havoc

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Province comes under fire for snow removal'
Province comes under fire for snow removal
Critics are raising questions about snow removal on provincially maintained highways in the Lower Mainland. This comes after the region saw another big snowfall on Sunday, and left many asking Monday morning who is responsible for clearing the main roadways. Richard Zussman has more.

Whether you were planning to travel to or from the Southern Interior Tuesday by plane or automobile, it may be time to come up with other ideas.

Snow has grounded most flights Tuesday morning in and out of Vancouver, Victoria and, in turn, Kelowna, and it is continuing to fall on significant B.C. travel routes, including the Coquihalla, Highway 3 and the Fraser Canyon, Environment Canada warns.

“A low-pressure system will move through Washington State today,” Environment Canada warned Tuesday. “The associated front will brush the very southern part of British Columbia giving a round of snow this morning through late this afternoon.”

Read more: Heavy snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast causing havoc on roads, transit and school closures

When it comes to roads, snow accumulations of an additional 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in the Fraser Canyon and south including Lytton, the Similkameen, the South Okanagan and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

Story continues below advertisement

 

There was a travel advisory issued for the the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector due to snowfall and winds.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, nearly 20 cm of snow is in the forecast.

Trending Now
Trending Now

While these travel routes are coming with a warning, air travel has been grounded in much of B.C. due to nearly 25 cm of snow in parts of the greater Vancouver area.

A statement from Vancouver International Airport, YVR, said passengers who are expecting to fly Tuesday and this week are advised to check with their airline directly on the status of their flight.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for B.C. South Coast as temperatures remain bitterly cold

“We are asking people to please not come to YVR if you do not absolutely need to,” airport spokeswoman Megan Sutton said in an emailed statement.

That had an obvious effect on travel out of Kelowna International Airport, where at least a dozen incoming flights were cancelled Tuesday morning and all flights into the Lower Mainland were also cancelled.

 

Environment CanadaWeatherWinter Stormkelowna international airportVancouver International AirportHeavy SnowSnowfall In Kelowna
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers