Travellers trying to leave Southern Interior stymied as snow continues to wreak havoc

Whether you were planning to travel to or from the Southern Interior Tuesday by plane or automobile, it may be time to come up with other ideas.

Snow has grounded most flights Tuesday morning in and out of Vancouver, Victoria and, in turn, Kelowna, and it is continuing to fall on significant B.C. travel routes, including the Coquihalla, Highway 3 and the Fraser Canyon, Environment Canada warns.

“A low-pressure system will move through Washington State today,” Environment Canada warned Tuesday. “The associated front will brush the very southern part of British Columbia giving a round of snow this morning through late this afternoon.”

When it comes to roads, snow accumulations of an additional 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in the Fraser Canyon and south including Lytton, the Similkameen, the South Okanagan and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

There was a travel advisory issued for the the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector due to snowfall and winds.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, nearly 20 cm of snow is in the forecast.

While these travel routes are coming with a warning, air travel has been grounded in much of B.C. due to nearly 25 cm of snow in parts of the greater Vancouver area.

A statement from Vancouver International Airport, YVR, said passengers who are expecting to fly Tuesday and this week are advised to check with their airline directly on the status of their flight.

“We are asking people to please not come to YVR if you do not absolutely need to,” airport spokeswoman Megan Sutton said in an emailed statement.

That had an obvious effect on travel out of Kelowna International Airport, where at least a dozen incoming flights were cancelled Tuesday morning and all flights into the Lower Mainland were also cancelled.