Canada

Saskatchewan weather hampering flights: ‘Pack that extra little bit of patience’

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 5:01 pm
Temperatures have dipped into the minus 30's this week across the province, and some flyers are demanding accommodations for the delays. View image in full screen
Temperatures have dipped into the minus 30's this week across the province, and some flyers are demanding accommodations for the delays. Kabilan Moulitharan- Global News

Saskatchewan travellers are finding themselves stranded as airlines are delaying and cancelling flights due to the extreme weather.

“You just have to pack that extra little bit of patience,” said Air Passenger Rights President Gabor Lukacs.

As of three p.m. Wednesday, 13 flights have been cancelled or delayed at the Saskatoon Airport.

Read more: Chaos continues at Western Canadian airports. What can stranded passengers do?

Temperatures have dipped into the -30s across the province hindering air travel during the busiest season of the year. Some flyers are brave enough to demand accommodations for the delays.

“When it’s a weather-related situation like we’re seeing this week, it’s really not the airline’s responsibility to put you up in a hotel or give you food vouchers,” said Ixtapa travel agent Barb Crowe. “If you get any of that, that’s a bonus.”

Read more: Saskatchewan’s airports give travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

For travel troubles that are not weather related, passengers can prepare by documenting the entirety of their travel proceedings.

“Take pictures, take audio recordings, video recordings of your surroundings, of what is being posted on the boards, and what announcements are being made,” said Lukacs.

Flight cancellations leave many Saskatchewan residents grounded for the holidays

Agents and airport employees are working as hard as they can to help passengers rebook if necessary and get them to their destination as close to their original arrival as possible.

Crowe said that their customs lines are being slightly delayed as well due to passengers attempting to take holiday gifts along on their flight.

Read more: Holiday storm looms as winter kicks off in Canada. What can we expect?

“I always suggest to people that you don’t wrap your gift. Take your wrapping paper and your scotch tape with you because if you’re going through the X-ray machines, whether it’s in your suitcase or whether it’s in your check-in or your carry-on bag, if we can’t really figure out what it is, then you’re going to have to unwrap it. I suggest don’t even wrap it,” Crowe said.

