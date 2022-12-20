Chaos continues at Western Canadian airports. What can stranded passengers do?

Send this page to someone via email

Flight delays and cancellations — and frustration — continued Tuesday for prospective travellers at both Edmonton and Calgary airports.

On Monday, WestJet, Air Canada and officials for both airports said severe weather, including winter storms and extreme cold, across Western Canada was affecting operations at several airports.

Edmonton International Airport and Calgary International Airport were dealing with a large number of delays and cancellations again Tuesday, according to their flight tracker websites.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Air Canada said that “with winter weather across many parts of the country including exceptional snow volumes affecting YVR, airline operations and schedules are affected.

“Passengers should always check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Rebook online if your flight is cancelled. We thank passengers for their patience as we work with airports and aviation stakeholders to get flights moving safety.”

Most of Alberta was under an extreme cold warning Tuesday and most of British Columbia is covered by weather warnings as snow, extreme cold and arctic winds grip the province.

Vancouver International Airport temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights early Tuesday. Departing aircrafts were held at their gates, stranding passengers aboard some arriving flights for hours, as those planes had no place to go.

A statement from YVR said it was dealing with the “mass cancellations” and working to “to deplane passengers safely and deliver luggage to them in the terminal,” airport spokeswoman Megan Sutton said in an emailed statement.

Air Passenger Rights

Gábor Lukács, president of Air Passenger Rights, said he questions whether all these delays and cancellations are truly weather-related.

“Airlines have obligation to have contingency plans and plan ahead,” he said.

“We do know that the weather is terrible in Vancouver and we have a lot of sympathy for that. So if someone is flying to and from Vancouver, it’s probably weather-related.

“But for the rest of the country, airlines have to continue operating and they cannot just blame everything on what is happening in British Columbia, that’s just not reasonable.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But for the rest of the country, airlines have to continue operating and they cannot just blame everything on what is happening in British Columbia, that's just not reasonable."

Lukacs says the Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) are unnecessarily complex and wants them revamped to more closely resemble the European Union’s passenger protection regime to better protect passengers.

Air Passenger Rights, a Canadian consumer advocacy group for air travellers, has filed a report with the House of Commons Transport Committee, recommending:

Establishing simple criteria for automatic standardized compensation of passengers for flight delay, flight cancellation, and denial of boarding

Imposing a clear burden of proof on airlines to present evidence about the circumstances of a travel disruption

Establishing common sense definitions for “flight cancellation” and “denial of boarding”

Codifying the right to a refund in the original form of payment of the itinerary if the passenger chooses not to travel due to a flight’s cancellation, delay, or denial of boarding by the airline

Imposing enforcement measures that include mandatory and minimum penalties, and higher maximum penalties

“The greatest problem is that airlines that break the law don’t face significant consequences that would affect their bottom line,” Lukacs said.

“The cost of actually paying compensation in the moment is higher than the cost of refusing to pay compensation and in those rare occasions where they do get a fine, pay a couple hundred dollars in fines,” he explained.

“At the same time, the rules are so complicated… that you need to spend hours and hours as a decision maker to figure out if the passenger is or is not owed compensation.”

“It is parliament that needs to step in and put an end to this madness.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is parliament that needs to step in and put an end to this madness."

New air passenger protection rules

In Canada, new Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) came into effect in September.

Airlines are now required to issue a full refund for cancellations and delays if passengers are not placed on a new flight within 48 hours, including for reasons outside of the airline’s control.

Previously, the passenger rights regime only required refunds for flight disruptions that were within the airline’s control, which excluded situations ranging from weather to war to unscheduled mechanical issues.

As well as a cash refund, the ticket price may also be reimbursed through credit or vouchers and is to be paid in full by the airline within 30 days.

The original Air Passenger Protection Regulations were established in 2019, before air travel demand collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What to do if your flight is delayed/cancelled

If the trip was cancelled within 14 days or less, passengers are owed $1,000 for a cancellation or delay of nine hours or more, and between $400 and $700 for delays of three to nine hours.

A passenger who opts to reject a rebooking for a flight cancelled within 14 days of departure should receive $400 in compensation, on top of a refund.

The airline must aim to rebook passengers on a flight on its network that takes off within nine hours of the original departure time. If it can’t, it must offer to book them on another airline network “as soon as feasible,” free of charge, according to the passenger rights charter.

What if your baggage is lost, delayed or damaged?

Firstly, it’s important to document everything that was in your luggage should anything go wrong, as you may have to justify the cost of what was lost.

Airlines must compensate passengers up to $2,300 for the contents of a bag that is lost or damaged while in their control, and up to the same amount for any items that you need while your baggage is delayed.

The Canadian Transport Agency notes the airline might be absolved of these obligations if it took all reasonable measures to avoid such a delay.

Read more: Tips on how to survive travel chaos in Canadian airports

Standard baggage fees as well as costs for oversized luggage, for example, must be refunded if your baggage is lost, delayed or damaged as well.

Claims must be filed to the airline within seven days of receiving damaged luggage, and within 21 days after receiving baggage that was delayed or as soon as possible if your luggage was lost or delayed more than three weeks.

These timelines are important, the CTA notes, as the airline could deny your claim if you miss the window to apply.

What if the airline won’t pay?

“I would suggest passengers to push airlines very hard on this,” Lukacs said. “Make an APPR claim for a lump sum compensation. If refused, demand details. When did the weather take place? What was the nature of the weather issues? How did it affect the particular flight?”

If you can’t get through to an airline to request your refund or compensation, there are a few other paths you can take to recoup the costs.

Lukacs says that if an airline does not confirm your refund or payments within 30 days, proceed “quickly” to small claims court in order to expedite the process.

“This is the only viable solution for passengers in this situation, unfortunately,” he said.

“The Canadian Transportation Agency has a backlog of 30,000 passenger complaints and it keeps growing.

“It takes too long to deal with a single claim… For a $400 case, you may need 1,000 pages of documents. That’s not reasonable. That’s not proportionate,” Lukacs said.

— With files from The Canadian Press