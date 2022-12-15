Saskatchewan’s airports give travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,000 passengers a day are expected to be departing from Saskatoon’s airport over the Christmas period.

That’s according to a statement from YXE, which noted that it’s going to be a busy holiday travel season, and also gave some travel tips.

“We remind everyone to make sure they check the status of their flight direction with the airline prior to arriving at the airport and to plan to arrive appropriately two hours before their scheduled departure to ensure enough time to make it through the process stress-free,” the statement read.

“If you’re planning to travel with presents, ensure they are unwrapped or checked in your luggage. Also, make sure that any important items such as keys or medication are with you at all times and not checked in your luggage.”

The Regina airport warned that any wrapped presents may need to be unwrapped when going through pre-board screening.

“If any passengers aren’t sure what they can or can’t bring through security screening, just hit the ‘What Can I Bring Through Security?’ link on our website for a handy search tool,” read a statement from the Regina airport.

It added that things may move a little slower around the airport, and patience is appreciated.

“The last thing is that winter weather is unpredictable – both here and other places where your plane may be coming from. It’s always good to double-check the status of your flight on your airline’s website prior to heading to the airport.”

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel said “this is probably going to be the busiest season since the pandemic.”

She suggested that people check in 24 hours before departure.

“Do whatever you can before going to the airport,” Crowe said.

“Get that seat booked and get that boarding card in your hands or on your phone.”

She said that should help speed things up for people.

Crowe added that you can also pre-book your parking if you’re parking your car at the airport.

She noted that some people forget the liquid rule when going on flights, and reminds people that only 100 millilitres of liquid and gels are allowed in your carry-on.

Crowe suggested that people bring their own snacks with them, noting that empty water bottles can be filled once you’ve passed through security.