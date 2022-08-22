Saskatoon airport aims to make baggage claim easier

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport is looking to improve its baggage claim area with new technology and additional space.

Baggage claim improvement is only one of its many goals. It also plans to expand one of its aprons, improve flight scheduling and connection times between flights, and expand certain areas to allow for better physical distancing.

This comes after receiving some financial help from the federal government.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’re providing the airport with more than $1.7 million through our governments’ Airport Critical Infrastructure Program,” said Annie Koutrakis, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport.

One of the main takeaways for travelers will be the improvements to the baggage claim process.

“We’ve added new technology in the new re-claim area to facilitate the airlines in processing those claims and that puts it on our internal IT system,” said Andrew Leeming, vice-president of operational excellence of the Saskatoon Airport Authority.

Since travel restrictions have eased, more people are crowding airports and a travel advisor in Saskatoon has noticed large crowds in the baggage claim area in the past.

“Yeah, it’s a little crowded particularly at the one carousel that’s near the back and yeah, I think It’ll be good,” said Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel.

A traveler waiting for his bags told Global News he also likes the idea of more space.

“I think It’ll be a good change for Saskatoon, I know on busy days here it can get a little crowded and especially with COVID and social distancing kind of being a thing, it’s nice to have the space. And more seating area will be nice for the town I think,” said Connor Mcewen.

Construction is almost done in the airport’s baggage claim area with the last step being the removal of the old baggage re-claim from the middle of the room.

Travelers can soon expect more space and hopefully less stress while waiting for their bags.