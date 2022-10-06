Vancouver International Airport announces new ‘skip the line at security’ program 

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re tired of waiting in line at airport security, travelling at Vancouver’s airport may have the answer.

Passengers travelling through Vancouver International Airport to the United States now have the ability to “skip the line at security,” the airport said.

Introducing YVR EXPRESS! This new program allows travellers going from YVR to the U.S. to skip the security screening line by booking a reservation ahead of time. Read more about this innovative technology here:https://t.co/cHkjSqgxAD pic.twitter.com/qZ4UQ0QenA — YVR (@yvrairport) October 5, 2022

“YVR EXPRESS will allow travellers to schedule a specific time to enter security screening and avoid waiting in line prior to moving through the screening process,” Vancouver International Airport staff said.

The booking must happen between 72 hours and 90 minutes before their flight takes off.

Not everyone will be able to use the program, as it is currently only available for passengers travelling to the U.S. with flights scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the E-Section Gates.

Those who wish to use the program have to schedule their appointment online.

Once the appointment time has been scheduled, the airport said the passenger will receive a QR code via email.

Once at the airport, passengers just need to head to their security checkpoint within 15 minutes of their reservation and show staff their QR code.

YVR passengers can read more about the program on the airport’s website.

