Canada

Vancouver International Airport announces new ‘skip the line at security’ program 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 11:41 am
Some passengers travelling at YVR will be able to 'skip the security line' with a new program, the airport said. View image in full screen
Some passengers travelling at YVR will be able to 'skip the security line' with a new program, the airport said. Submitted

If you’re tired of waiting in line at airport security, travelling at Vancouver’s airport may have the answer.

Passengers travelling through Vancouver International Airport to the United States now have the ability to “skip the line at security,” the airport said.

“YVR EXPRESS will allow travellers to schedule a specific time to enter security screening and avoid waiting in line prior to moving through the screening process,” Vancouver International Airport staff said.

The booking must happen between 72 hours and 90 minutes before their flight takes off.

Read more: ‘Decolonize and decarbonize’ — Iskwew Air and YVR sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Not everyone will be able to use the program, as it is currently only available for passengers travelling to the U.S. with flights scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the E-Section Gates.

Those who wish to use the program have to schedule their appointment online.

Read more: New hotel announced for Kelowna International Airport

Once the appointment time has been scheduled, the airport said the passenger will receive a QR code via email.

Once at the airport, passengers just need to head to their security checkpoint within 15 minutes of their reservation and show staff their QR code.

YVR passengers can read more about the program on the airport’s website.

Click to play video: 'Travellers react to lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions' Travellers react to lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions
Travellers react to lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions
