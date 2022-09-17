Menu

Canada

Kelowna airport staff chip in to clean up tarmac debris

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'YLW staff help clean up tarmac as part of Canadian Airports Safety Week' YLW staff help clean up tarmac as part of Canadian Airports Safety Week
WATCH: For the first time since 2019, Dozens of YLW staff members stepped in to help clean up any debris left behind on the airport's tarmac.

For the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, dozens of YLW staff members stepped in to help clean up any debris left behind on the airport’s tarmac.

The annual ‘Foreign Objects Debris’ walk is part of Canadian Airports Safety Week, which raises awareness about safe and healthy work practices in the air travel industry.

The walk involving airport staff was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID safety protocols, however, the safety management team has been maintaining the tarmac throughout.

“We focus on apron safety, which is where the aircraft operate,” said senior manager of airport operations, Philip Elchitz.

“We focus on the runway environment to make sure that its safe for the takeoff and landing or aircraft, and we also focus on all the areas where the passenger travels.”

It is mandatory for airports in Canada to do a walkthrough of the runway every 12 hours, but in Kelowna the airport’s runway is being cleaned every six hours to ensure a safe flight for all passengers.

“We follow all of those protocols, and there are extensive safety steps we take,” stated Elchitz.

“We have a safety management program that’s mandated that we’re using every single day and we can ensure the public that this is going to be the safest mode of transportation that they’re going to see.”

While nothing too significant was found on Kelowna’s runway on Friday, they have made some unique discoveries over the years.

“We’ve seen all kinds of things,” explained Elchitz. “Airplane parts from time to time, wildlife on a regular basis and occasionally things blow in from other parts of the airfield. I’d say the strangest thing we’ve ever seen was actually a bear.”

Kelowna’s airport has been open since 1947. In its 75-year history, there have never been any major incidents with aircraft. WestJet station manager Glen Stoten says he’s proud of the work being done at YLW.

“Not just in Kelowna but all over too,” said WestJet station manager, Glen Stoten.

“When you think about flying in Canada … we’re flying sometimes with newer pilots, we’re flying in some of the worst weather conditions in the world, yet we still remain safe.”

The Kelowna International Airport is the 10th busiest airport in Canada, with more than 60 non-stop commercial flights daily. The airport, like many others have faced challenges due to the pandemic, but Elchitz says hope is on the horizon.

“We’re starting to see a significant recovery,” described Elchitz.

“We forecasted we’re going to be at about 85 per cent of our pre-COVID levels and we’re anticipating that we’re going to surpass our pre-COVID levels going into 2023.”

