Traffic

85-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck in Laval

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:19 am
According to Laval police the woman was crossing the dimly lit street when the car hit her just after 5:30 PM on Laurentides Boulevard. View image in full screen
According to Laval police the woman was crossing the dimly lit street when the car hit her just after 5:30 PM on Laurentides Boulevard. Global News

An 85-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Laval Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Laurentides Boulevard near Proulx Street.

READ MORE:  Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Quebec in 2022

According to Laval police, the woman was crossing the dimly lit street when a car hit her.

Officials said the area had no street lights and no crosswalk.

The pedestrian later died in hospital from her injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after crash in Montreal parking lot

The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated for shock at the scene, police said.

While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, early signs point to it being an accident, according to Laval officials.

The number of pedestrians killed on Quebec highways and roads is up 14.7 per cent through the first nine months of 2022 compared with 2021 according to  Société de l’Assurance Automobile du Québec.

