85-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck in Laval

An 85-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Laval Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Laurentides Boulevard near Proulx Street.

According to Laval police, the woman was crossing the dimly lit street when a car hit her.

Officials said the area had no street lights and no crosswalk.

The pedestrian later died in hospital from her injuries.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was treated for shock at the scene, police said.

While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, early signs point to it being an accident, according to Laval officials.

The number of pedestrians killed on Quebec highways and roads is up 14.7 per cent through the first nine months of 2022 compared with 2021 according to Société de l’Assurance Automobile du Québec.