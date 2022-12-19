Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after Montreal parking lot crash

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 8:33 pm
A police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Police in Montreal are investigating a collision in a mall parking lot that sent three to hospital on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Police in Montreal are investigating a collision in a mall parking lot that sent three to hospital on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Montreal police are investigating after three people were sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a crash involving two vehicles.

Montreal police spokesperson Marianne Allaire Morin said the collision happened at around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping mall located near the intersection of Remembrance Street and 32e Avenue in Lachine.

Read more: ‘She was just getting groceries:’ Quebec family reeling after pedestrian’s death

Allaire Morin said a man in his 50s was hit and “possibly rolled over” by a moving vehicle while getting out of his parked car. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the mall.

The driver of the parked car was taken to hospital in critical condition. His female passenger was also transported to a medical centre but police said her health status and age were not yet known.

The 76-year-old driver of the moving vehicle was uninjured in the collision but required hospital care for shock.

