8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police

Eight teen girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto last weekend, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday to an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue.
Police said a man had been assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenage girls.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.
Police announced Tuesday that eight suspects had been arrested nearby.
Three 13-year-old girls, three 14-year-old girls, and two 16-year-old girls have each been charged with second-degree murder. They can’t be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The girls appeared in court on Sunday.
Police haven’t identified the victim, who is a Toronto resident, and added that steps are being taken to notify his next-of-kin.
More to come.
