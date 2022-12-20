8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Eight teen girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto last weekend, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday to an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue.

Police said a man had been assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenage girls.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

Police announced Tuesday that eight suspects had been arrested nearby.

Three 13-year-old girls, three 14-year-old girls, and two 16-year-old girls have each been charged with second-degree murder. They can’t be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The girls appeared in court on Sunday.

Police haven’t identified the victim, who is a Toronto resident, and added that steps are being taken to notify his next-of-kin.

More to come.