Crime

8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 3:00 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Marc Cormier / Global News

Eight teen girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto last weekend, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday to an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue.

Police said a man had been assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenage girls.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

Read more: Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

Police announced Tuesday that eight suspects had been arrested nearby.

Three 13-year-old girls, three 14-year-old girls, and two 16-year-old girls have each been charged with second-degree murder. They can’t be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The girls appeared in court on Sunday.

Police haven’t identified the victim, who is a Toronto resident, and added that steps are being taken to notify his next-of-kin.

More to come.

