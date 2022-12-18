Menu

Crime

Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 9:57 am
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Toronto overnight.

Emergency crews responded after 12 a.m. to the area of York and Front streets for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: 3 suspects sought after Brampton stabbing sends man to trauma centre

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said he later died and the force’s homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been provided.

