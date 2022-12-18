Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

A man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Toronto overnight.

Emergency crews responded after 12 a.m. to the area of York and Front streets for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said he later died and the force’s homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been provided.

STABBING:

York St & University Av

– occurred at approx. 12:17 a.m.

– reports of a man stabbed

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– man succumbed to injuries, pronounced deceased

– @TPSHomicide notified

– ongoing investigation#GO2467066

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 18, 2022