Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Toronto overnight.
Emergency crews responded after 12 a.m. to the area of York and Front streets for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said he later died and the force’s homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been provided.
