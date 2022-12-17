3 suspects sought after Brampton stabbing sends man to trauma centre

A man has reportedly been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent for reports of a stabbing at around 2:23 p.m.
Police said there were three suspects “at this time.”
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in an ambulance.
Trending Now
-
World’s largest free-standing aquarium bursts, leaving 1,500 exotic fish dead
-
Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ down to 1 wife — Meri Brown confirms marriage is over
Trending Now
Comments