Crime

3 suspects sought after Brampton stabbing sends man to trauma centre

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 3:44 pm
Police on the scene of a stabbing in Brampton reported on Dec. 17. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a stabbing in Brampton reported on Dec. 17. Marc Cormier/Global News

A man has reportedly been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent for reports of a stabbing at around 2:23 p.m.

Police said there were three suspects “at this time.”

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in an ambulance.

