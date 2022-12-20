Blast of winter weather expected to hit Quebec just before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal might get a white Christmas after all ⁠— or some rain?

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will move into the province on Thursday evening and last until Christmas Eve on Saturday.

“Significant snowfall amounts, strong winds and blowing snow are expected over areas north of the St. Lawrence River, while over the areas to the south, some of the precipitation will fall as rain,” the special weather statement reads. “Freezing rain is likely in the snow-to-rain transition area.”

But it’s still too early to know how much snow is expected to fall.

The weather agency does warn snow squalls “will also be possible” over southern parts of Quebec amid “a passage of cold air over the Great Lakes.” The burst of chilly weather means temperatures will drop below “seasonal values” starting Christmas Day and early into the next week.

“Remember to plan your travel ahead of time this holiday season. Road conditions will be difficult and power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said.

The statement comes as snow removal is underway in Montreal, which was whacked with a winter storm last week.

The weather agency also warns there is the chance of a storm surge from Quebec City eastward starting Friday.