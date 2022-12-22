Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts due to weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 6:03 am
Click to play video: 'Airport chaos: Winter weather delays, cancels flights across Canada'
Airport chaos: Winter weather delays, cancels flights across Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Airport chaos: Winter weather delays, cancels flights across Canada.

TORONTO — A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.

Environment Canada says Toronto’s storm will begin today with rain or snow followed by plummeting temperatures, a potential flash freeze and blizzard-like conditions Friday.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has cautioned it could affect operations, while Environment Canada warns of possible extensive power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Major winter storm expected for Ontario ahead of Christmas, will impact travel plans

It follows days of heavy snow and extreme cold in Vancouver that severely impaired airport operations, prompting the airport to halt all incoming international arrivals until Friday morning so congestion on the tarmac could be cleared.

Story continues below advertisement

While there was some reprieve in Vancouver Wednesday, the airport says it’s doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today and pledges to provide detailed information before the system arrives.

Hundreds of Air Canada and WestJet flights have been grounded since Sunday and other affected airports include those in Victoria and Calgary.

WeatherStormWinter StormToronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson AirportVancouver AirportToronto airportwinter storm canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers