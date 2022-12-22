‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere

Send this page to someone via email

All of southern Ontario is under some form of weather advisory ahead of a major storm that’s expected to move into the region beginning Thursday.

The complex weather system is forecasted to begin as rain for most areas on Thursday before temperatures drop Friday, possibly causing a flash freeze.

Precipitation is then expected to transition to snow, with accumulation amounts greatly varying depending on the location.

Strong wind gusts of up to 120 km/h are expected for some places.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for portions of southern Ontario, including the Bruce Peninsula, Grey County, southern Bruce County, Huron County, Perth County, Dufferin County, northern Wellington County, as well as southern Niagara Region.

The weather agency is warning of a “crippling blizzard” for those areas extending into the weekend as lake effect snowsqualls develop. Accumulation amounts of up to 50 cm is possible, but in the Niagara Region the weather agency is warning of 15 to 30 cm, with locally higher amounts closer to Fort Erie.

Meanwhile, the Greater Toronto Area is under a winter storm warning, with one of the hazards being “wind gusts of up to 90km/h creating widespread blowing snow which will significantly reduce visibility.”

Forecasted accumulation for the GTA is 5 to 15 cm, the weather agency said.

“Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or snow late this afternoon or early this evening before transitioning to rain for many areas tonight. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday morning leading to a potential flash freeze,” the winter storm watch read.

“Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by damaging winds along with snow, heavy at times. Extensive blowing snow will develop Friday morning.”

Global News will update this story throughout the day with the latest forecasts.

View image in full screen Environment Canada

The Great Lakes will pretend to be oceans this weekend. Forecast calls for 20ft+ waves on all 5 of them. pic.twitter.com/EdvzaFbDPg — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 22, 2022

