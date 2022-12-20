Menu

Health

SickKids reports cybersecurity incident, affecting some phone lines and web pages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 8:16 am
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Doctors from Toronto's SickKids hospital and other health-care centres and across Ontario released an updated recommendations document Wednesday for a safe return to school, including a "complicated" discussion on mask-wearing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Doctors from Toronto's SickKids hospital and other health-care centres and across Ontario released an updated recommendations document Wednesday for a safe return to school, including a "complicated" discussion on mask-wearing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it’s responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its phone lines, web pages and clinical systems.

The hospital says all patient care continues and there is currently no evidence that personal health information has been compromised.

SickKids says it called the hospital code for “system failure” on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and the issue is ongoing.

It says the incident looks to have only impacted “a few” internal clinical and corporate systems, along with some phone lines and web pages.

The hospital says it has notified hospital partners and contacted third parties to resolve the incident.

In a statement posted Monday night, SickKids says people could experience difficulties calling into the hospital as well as accessing its health education web page and its careers portal.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

