Man wanted after several people assaulted on Viva bus: police

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a man after several people reported being assaulted on board a Viva bus on Monday.

Police said at around 12:25 p.m., a man allegedly assaulted and then sexually assaulted a woman on the bus in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

The suspect then assaulted a man and a woman on the same bus, police said.

He then fled the area.

Hours later, at around 5:20 p.m., police said the suspect allegedly assaulted another woman on a different Viva bus in the same area.

Police have released an image of the suspect and said Edward Douglas is wanted for sexual assault, three counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is described as six feet, 160 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, unshaved, and has a moustache and a goatee.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a red base layer shirt underneath, dark brown pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.