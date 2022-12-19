Police seek suspect after assault reported on Toronto streetcar

See more sharing options

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 20, a passenger was on a westbound TTC Streetcar in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Officers said the passenger was approached by a man who was not known to them.

Police said the man allegedly assaulted the passenger before fleeing the streetcar.

Officers are searching for a man between 40 and 50 years old, standing five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Police said he was wearing dark pants, a red blanket and a red and white toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.