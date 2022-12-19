Police seek suspect after assault reported on Toronto streetcar

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Nov. 20, a passenger was on a westbound TTC Streetcar in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West area.
Read more: ‘Brass knuckles, bats, knives and a firearm’ seen at Brampton fight involving up to 30 people: police
Officers said the passenger was approached by a man who was not known to them.
Police said the man allegedly assaulted the passenger before fleeing the streetcar.
Officers are searching for a man between 40 and 50 years old, standing five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build.
Police said he was wearing dark pants, a red blanket and a red and white toque.
-
Donald Trump should face criminal charges over Jan. 6 riot, U.S. panel recommends
-
World’s largest free-standing aquarium bursts, leaving 1,500 exotic fish dead
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments