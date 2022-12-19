‘Brass knuckles, bats, knives and a firearm’ seen at Brampton fight involving up to 30 people: police

“Brass knuckles, bats, knives and a firearm” were all reportedly seen at a fight involving up to 30 people in Brampton on Monday, police say.
Peel Regional Police said they were called at 12:12 p.m. to the area of Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East, for reports of 30 males fighting with “multiple weapons.”
There was reported to be a “heavy police presence” in the area after officers responded.
A police spokesperson said four people have since been taken into custody.
Read more: Police name gunman in Vaughan mass shooting, was involved in dispute with condo
Some weapons were recovered, the spokesperson said.
-
6 dead, including 73-year-old suspect, after shooting at Vaughan condo building
-
Ottawa leading social media effort to demoralize Russian soldiers, Moscow says
There is no word on any injuries.
It’s not clear what may have started the fight.
Police are now appealing for anyone with video footage to contact investigators.
Comments