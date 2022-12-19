Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Brass knuckles, bats, knives and a firearm’ seen at Brampton fight involving up to 30 people: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 3:59 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

“Brass knuckles, bats, knives and a firearm” were all reportedly seen at a fight involving up to 30 people in Brampton on Monday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called at 12:12 p.m. to the area of Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East, for reports of 30 males fighting with “multiple weapons.”

There was reported to be a “heavy police presence” in the area after officers responded.

A police spokesperson said four people have since been taken into custody.

Read more: Police name gunman in Vaughan mass shooting, was involved in dispute with condo

Some weapons were recovered, the spokesperson said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

There is no word on any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what may have started the fight.

Police are now appealing for anyone with video footage to contact investigators.

Crimepeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton FightBrampton BrawlBramalea Road and Dewside Drivelarge brampton fight
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers