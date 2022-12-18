Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Holiday fire truck to roll through Oliver, B.C. giving out candy and carolling

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 2:55 pm
Oliver Fire Department decorated 1953 fire truck for Christmas. View image in full screen
Oliver Fire Department decorated 1953 fire truck for Christmas. Global News

The Oliver Fire Department is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas by driving around in a decorated fire truck with Santa on board.

Crews will drive the lit-up fire truck in different neighbourhoods through Oliver each night leading up to Christmas.

“We try and load up as many families, as we can and drive around with our truck playing music, singing carols, giving out candy canes,” said Oliver Fire Chief, Bob Graham.

Read more: Christmas in Canada for Ukrainian refugees brightened by Kelowna residents

“People can look forward to seeing Santa Claus on the fire truck and get a candy cane and welcome our families.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

This 20-year-old tradition features the fire department’s 1953 fire truck that was purchased by the Oliver Fire Department from the Canadian government, and is now used in parades.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna Christmas parade set to tour for a good cause

“It seems to expand every year, we’ll have some fire trucks following behind and a trailer with some families on,” said Graham. “Just a really fun time.”

The rides will run from Sunday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Routes will be posted each day on the fire departments social media pages.

 

Christmassouth okanaganoliverSanta ClausOliver Fire DepartmentCandy Canescarollingholiday fire truck
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers