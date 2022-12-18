Holiday fire truck to roll through Oliver, B.C. giving out candy and carolling

Send this page to someone via email

The Oliver Fire Department is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas by driving around in a decorated fire truck with Santa on board.

Crews will drive the lit-up fire truck in different neighbourhoods through Oliver each night leading up to Christmas.

“We try and load up as many families, as we can and drive around with our truck playing music, singing carols, giving out candy canes,” said Oliver Fire Chief, Bob Graham.

“People can look forward to seeing Santa Claus on the fire truck and get a candy cane and welcome our families.”

This 20-year-old tradition features the fire department’s 1953 fire truck that was purchased by the Oliver Fire Department from the Canadian government, and is now used in parades.

“It seems to expand every year, we’ll have some fire trucks following behind and a trailer with some families on,” said Graham. “Just a really fun time.”

The rides will run from Sunday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Routes will be posted each day on the fire departments social media pages.