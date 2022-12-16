Menu

Canada

Christmas in Canada for Ukrainian refugees brightened by Kelowna residents

By Doyle Potenteau & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Christmas in Canada for Ukrainian refugees brightened by Kelowna residents'
Christmas in Canada for Ukrainian refugees brightened by Kelowna residents
The holiday season can be tough financially on many families, especially amid the high inflation. And this year that includes Ukrainian refugees who came here with very little. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Kelowna residents are doing their part to brighten the newcomers’ first Christmas in Canada.

When they fled their war-torn country, most Ukrainians took very little with them.

And certainly very few toys, if any, for their children.

“Not a lot, just a little but … just favourite toys,” said Anatolli Telbizov, who recently arrived in Kelowna with his wife and four children, ages four to 13.

Read more: Ukrainians in Kelowna, B.C. worried about ‘fading’ support as war rages on

On Friday afternoon, Telbizov’s family was one of roughly 50 that attended a toy distribution event at the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church to receive Christmas presents for the upcoming holiday.

“We are very grateful to church, to Ukrainian community for these gifts,” Telbizov told Global News. “Our kids are so happy and me, too.”

The toy drive was organized by the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organization and the toy donations came from local residents.

“Many of the families have financial problems with finding a job, finding accommodation and so on,” said Denys Storozhuk, president of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.

“We have a few families here that don’t have any funds to buy anything for their kids.”

Storozhuk said the toy distribution event serves two purposes. One is to lend a helping hand during the holidays. The other is to make newcomers feel like they belong.

“Kids are kids. They like toys, right, so this saves their Christmas,” Storozhuk said.

“But also it makes them feel welcome in the country because they know that these items are donated by local people.”

The donated items were being handed out to more than 100 children, ranging from newborns to teenagers.

“It makes me feel like we are important here,” said 14-year-old Anna Duvina.

“People accept us here. They don’t think that we are just here because of…we want to be. They understand we are here because we need to be in a safe place.”

Duvina’s father, who only arrived here in the past month, said this first Christmas away from home comes with mixed emotions.

“For Canadians, it’s Christmas bells everywhere and there are bombings everywhere in Ukraine,” said Denys Duvin. “Help of Canadian people can improve our deep emotion that we have and we are very thankful.”

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine will be soon be hosting another toy drive for those Ukrainians who celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7.

“I’m so glad people are here and they’re so kind and they help us,” Duvina added.

If you would like to donate a toy, you can contact the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine group, which can be found on Facebook.

