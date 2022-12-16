Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to abducting child at west Edmonton skate park

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old convicted sex offender who has been convicted of over 20 offences since 1990 pleaded guilty Friday to abducting a 10-year-old child in west Edmonton.

Curtis Poburan also pleaded guilty to using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and to three breach of probation charges.

READ MORE: Edmonton sex offender charged after child abducted in west Edmonton

According to an agreed statement of facts, Poburan — whose probation required him not to engage with anyone under 16 or to possess a firearm even if it was a replica — met the boy at a skateboarding park in Callingwood and offered to let him shoot his “airsoft” gun nearby. The boy shot the gun and the two parted ways. A couple of days later, Poburan returned to the skate park and offered to buy the same boy vaping materials. The boy agreed to go with him. Two witnesses in the area noticed the interaction and called police to report suspicious activity when Poburan left with the boy.

Story continues below advertisement

Poburan was arrested at a nearby vape shop.

Court documents obtained by Global News did not indicate when Poburan is scheduled to be sentenced.