Crime

52-year-old man charged after child abducted in west Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 8:28 pm
Curtis Allan Poburan, 52, was charged by Edmonton police.
Curtis Allan Poburan, 52, was charged by Edmonton police. Supplied by EPS

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child abduction that occurred in west Edmonton on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called about a “suspicious person” in the area of 177 Street and 69 Avenue at about 12:15 p.m.

“It was reported to police that an adult male was attempting to lure a child away from the area,” police said. “Upon arrival, police were directed by a witness to a nearby shopping complex where they located the child and took the male suspect into custody without incident.

“The accused also had two imitation firearms in his possession at the time of his arrest.”

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Curtis Allan Poburan has been charged with abduction of a child under the age of 14 years, criminal harassment, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of breaching a probation order and failure to comply with an order.

Poburan has previously been convicted of a criminal offence.

Police said the victim is receiving support from the Zebra Child Advocacy Centre.

If anyone has further information about what happened or was victimized in a similar way, they are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

