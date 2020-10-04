Police investigating after attempted abduction of 14-year-old girl in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl said a man tried to abduct her near a school in the southwest corner of the city.

According to a Sunday news release, the teen was walking on an unlit trail after leaving Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour School around 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

The teen was walking south of the school when she was reportedly grabbed by a man and pulled off the trail. Police say after a struggle she was able to get to safety.

The man is described as very muscular, with an athletic build, and about six-foot-two. He had brown eyes and a deep, raspy voice, and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black work boots and a black medical mask.

The suspect allegedly smelled of alcohol and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

He may have irritation to his eyes and face due to the struggle.

Police said at this time, they do not believe the man and the teen knew one another.

Anyone with any information should call the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour School is a kindergarten to Grade 9 school in the neighbourhood of Ambleside.

The victim is being supported by the Zebra Child Protection Centre.