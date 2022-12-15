Scrooge the Ticket campaign wraps up 8th year with big donation to Innisfil Food Bank

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Innisfil, Ont., is wrapping up its festive ticketing campaign with a decent donation for those in need over the holiday season.

The towns launched the annual Scrooge the Ticket campaign on Nov. 14, and it ran until Nov. 28.

Residents with an outstanding parking fine during that period had the option of donating children’s toys, gift cards, non-perishable food items or the amount of the fine to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church.

This year, organizers say they collected more than $5,000 in items, as well as $4,985 in funds that will go to the Innisfil Food Bank.

“This is the eighth year the Town of Innisfil has held the Scrooge the Ticket campaign with the option of parking fine fees being directed to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program of the Innisfil Community Church,” says Mitch Harris, community standards leader.

A cheque will be presented to the food bank on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Innisfil Community Church.

“We know that no one enjoys receiving a parking ticket, but our residents certainly brighten up when they find out they have the opportunity to donate to a great cause during the festive season,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said during the campaign launch.

Since its inception, the Scrooge the Ticket campaign has collected and donated around $28,000 in toys, cash and food for Innisfil residents in need.