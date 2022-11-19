Rudolph’s Route: Simcoe County’s Christmas Lights Display Map

Send this page to someone via email

Your guide to the most festive neighbourhoods in town!

One of the best parts about this time of year is all the beautifully decorated houses that line the streets of town. BIG 101 and Simcoe IT Solutions want to make sure you have the perfect route to the most festive houses!

Why not grab the family and choose your own adventure this holiday season by heading out on a driving tour to see the decorations.

Each house will be marked on Rudolph’s Route, our interactive holiday map, with a candy cane and below, you’ll find a photo of each display!

New this year

All houses submitted between November 19th and December 11th will be entered for a chance to win one of 3 $100 gift cards to use online with Simcoe IT Solutions!

BIG 101 is your source for The Biggest Christmas Hits of ALL TIME this Holiday Season! All Christmas, all the time. Listen live any time online!

Would you like your house added to the map? Sign up HERE!

No purchase necessary. Limit one (1) prize per household per contest period. In the case of multiple entries only the first eligible entry will be considered. Three (3) prizes to be won. Value of prize approx. CDN $100.00 Must be a legal resident of the province of ON who is age of majority or older at time of entry. Contest runs November 19th – December 11th, 2022. Skill testing question must be correctly answered to claim Prize. Odds of being selected are dependent on number of entries received.