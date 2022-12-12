Pets seized from south Edmonton doggy daycare under Animal Protection Act

Send this page to someone via email

Four cats and 17 dogs and puppies were seized last week from a doggy daycare in south Edmonton by city peace officers, who claimed the animals were in distress.

A notice was posted at Happy Doggie Daycare ( 9909 73 Ave.) on Dec. 9, saying City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control peace officers were seizing the pets under Section 3 of the Animal Protection Act, which deals with animals in distress.

A news release issued Monday afternoon confirmed the seizure, saying it was triggered by a complaint about the wellbeing of the animals.

While six have been reunited with their owners or the owners have been found, the city said most have yet to be identified.

“The animals that we seized are all being cared for by our staff at the Animal Care & Control Centre and are in stable condition,” said Animal Protection Act Unit Acting Sgt. Olivia Rogiani.

The City of Edmonton’s Animal Protection Act Unit is looking to speak to anyone who recently boarded their dog or cat with Happy Doggie Daycare.

“While our investigation is still ongoing, we really want to see these animals reunited with their owners and are looking for anyone who may have recently boarded their pet at this facility.”

Owners who recently boarded their pet with the facility or who may have information of use to the investigation are encouraged to call the City of Edmonton at 311.

View image in full screen Four cats and 17 dogs and puppies were seized under the Alberta Animal Protection Act from Happy Doggie Daycare ( 9909 73 Ave.) in south Edmonton by City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control peace officers on Dec. 9, 2022. Supplied

The city did not specify what conditions led to the seizure last week, but did say owners should be vigilant that their pets will be well-cared for and the facility is safe while choosing a pet boarding business.

“We recommend pet owners do a walk-through of the facility before leaving their animal and look to ensure that animals have adequate space to roam, access to adequate food and water and conditions look clean and safe,” Rogiani said.

“It could be a red flag if owners are not permitted to do a walk through before they leave their pet.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It could be a red flag if owners are not permitted to do a walk through before they leave their pet."

The city said the business has voluntarily closed their doors at this time.

Happy Doggie Daycare’s website is still up, where it says it offers grooming, boarding service and daycare at its 3,000-square-foot indoor and 450-square-foot outdoor play space along 99 Street in the Richie area.

After Global News tried to contact the business both via phone and email on Monday morning, their Google profile was updated to show it is permanently closed.

In the afternoon, people could be seen going in and out of the business, loading pet furniture and cages into a moving truck.

Global News attempted to ask questions but the movers and people who locked the doors to the business refused to answer.

View image in full screen Pet furniture being taken away from Happy Doggie Daycare ( 9909 73 Ave.) in south Edmonton on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Global News

Reviews of the business ranged from glowing to scathing but overall, the business had a 4.4/5 rating from 72 reviews posted over several years.

The Alberta SPCA is not involved in this case as it happened inside city jurisdiction.

The Edmonton Police Service said its animal cruelty unit was not investigating and deferred questions to Animal Care and Control.

The city said APA officers are continuing their investigation and the news release said under the Animal Protection Act, a person who owns or is in charge of an animal:

Must ensure that the animal has adequate food and water Must provide the animal with adequate care when the animal is wounded or ill Must provide the animal with reasonable protection from injurious heat or cold Must provide the animal with adequate shelter, ventilation and space

