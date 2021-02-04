Man fined $15,000 after severely emaciated dog found at northeast Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been fined $15,000 in relation to an animal abuse case that dates back to 2019.

On March 20, 2019, Animal Care and Control officers were called to an animal welfare complaint at a home in the Brintnell neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton.

At the property, officers found a male Rottweiler coonhound mix that was severely emaciated.

The ACC officers noted every rib bone in the dog’s body was visible, as well as his spine and pelvis. The dog appeared to have very little, if any, body fat. The dog’s body condition was a two on a nine-scale body condition rating system, based on the officers’ training and experience.

There was no food or water present for the dog that the officers could find.

The animal was seized under the authority of the Animal Protection Act, as the officers believed he was suffering from starvation.

Once in care, the dog was examined by a veterinarian who also rated the dog’s body condition a two on the nine-point scale.

On March 27, 2019, Mackenzie Kostelyk was arrested and charged.

Last Thursday, Kostelyk was found guilty under the Animal Protection Act of failing to provide adequate care and fined $15,000. He was also handed a 20-year ban on owning animals.

The dog was rehabilitated back to good health and recently adopted out.