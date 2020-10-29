Animal cruelty charges laid against Edmonton man trying to sell puppies from garage

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to animals, failure to provide adequate shelter and failure to protect from injurious cold after a four-month Edmonton Police Service investigation.

In a news release, police said the man was reportedly advertising various breeds of puppies for sale online.

“Following appointments to view the puppies, several prospective buyers lodged formal complaints regarding the animals’ living conditions and overall health,” EPS said.

Police investigators became involved after being contacted by peace officers with the City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control unit.

On Oct. 25, officers searched a home and garage near 83 Street and 138 Avenue in northeast Edmonton.

“Officers found 10 puppies at the address: five dogs living in distress in the garage and another five inside the suspect’s residence.

“Officers noted an overpowering odour of feces and urine emanating from the unheated garage, dogs tethered and covered in urine spots on their bellies, as a result of standing in their own excrement. Tweet This

“The animals also appeared dehydrated, as a result of having no water readily available nearby,” police said.

Officers seized 10 animals: four Border Collie puppies, one Blue Heeler, two Yorkshire Terriers, two Shih Tzus and one Chihuahua.

They were taken to the Animal Care and Control Centre to be examined.

Oluseyi Babatunde Farombi, 45, is facing numerous animal cruelty charges under the Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act including, causing distress to animals.

Police believe other people may have either bough sick puppies from him or witnessed the dogs’ living conditions.

Investigators are asking anyone who engaged Farombi for the potential purchase of puppies at the 138 Avenue address, or possibly another residence in northeast Edmonton, to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

