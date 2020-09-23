Man charged after 5 cats, 1 dog found living in ‘uninhabitable conditions’ in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after several animals were found living in what Edmonton police call “uninhabitable conditions.”

At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a complaint about the alleged abuse of a dog at a suite in the area of 133 Street and 130 Avenue.

In a news release Wednesday, police said officers discovered five cats and one dog inside the suite.

“Officers noted that the suite was covered in urine, feces, garbage and a pungent odour of urine could be smelled outside of the suite,” police said.

Police said they were told the dog was allegedly abused and beat by its owner, the most recent of which happened on Saturday.

The animals were seized by police and taken to Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre.

Talon Lasytchuk, 20, has since been charged with causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal under the Criminal Code, and causing an animal to be in distress and failure to provide adequate shelter, ventilation or space under the Animal Protection Act.